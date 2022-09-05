New Delhi: The makers of ‘KGF’ and ‘Salaar’ released the trailer of their next movie titled ‘Kantara’. The trailer of the film starring actor Rishab Shetty, was released on Monday morning ahead of the film's release in cinemas on September 30. Going by the visuals, the movie promises an intense and exciting drama set against the rural backdrop of sandalwood smuggling. The background music of the movie brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstition. Rishab Shetty, the lead protagonist, sporting a thick moustache and beard, looks menacing and leaves a solid impact in just a few seconds.

The trailer starts with a story of a king who gave a piece of land to the forest tribes. The great duel and the drama begin when a group of police officers threatens the village fabled with a belief that legends say can unleash a deadly curse when harmed. The character of Rishab Shetty seems to be fighting a dual battle when he is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and reason and practicality on the other hand.

Shot across uniquely rugged landscapes and the hinterland of Coastal Karnataka, the story speaks of sacred customs and traditions, hidden treasures and generational secrets. It also has an element of local sports and folklore involved in it. The trailer deeply epitomizes how mythical and super natural elements can come together to create fear in people's minds. The trailer's unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding the forest is uncovered. The best feature of the trailer is how it encapsulates raw fear as each character faces their own demons. We get shots where we see Rishabh flex his acting chops. The visuals also assure us that the film will be high on spectacular action sequences.

‘Kantara’ is being touted as another mega film from Hombale Films, the makers of ‘KGF’. The trailer of the movie looks rock solid and intrigues the viewers with its beautiful blend of background score that keeps the audience hooked right till the very end. It will be great to see how the audience responds to the movie. However, it is only being released in the Kannada language. The makers are considering the option of dubbing the same in other languages as well. For the OTT platforms, the deal hasn’t been disclosed yet.

About the film

‘Kantara’ is directed by the lead Rishab Shetty. Sapthamy Gowda, the female lead plays a feisty character in the movie with a touch of romance with the male protagonist. The film also stars Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The music for the movie has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography has been done by Arvind S Kashyap. The movie is slated to release on September 30.

Hombale Films another mega film ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas will release in September 2023. ‘Salaar’ has already caused a huge frenzy among the fans with the small videos and stills leaked from the sets.