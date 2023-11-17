trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2688968
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wants To Work With Yash, Calls Herself A KGF Girl

During the rapid fire round when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked, "Which south actor would you like to be paired uo with? Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Yash" she expressed her desire to collaborate with the southern sensation and she promptly responded with "Yash."

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Over the years Yash has become a formidable force, captivating audiences not only in India but across the globe. His journey from regional acclaim to pan India superstardom is a reflection of his extraordinary talent and unique charisma that resonates universally.

During the latest episode of the renowned talk show, Koffee With Karan, the spotlight turned to Yash's global appeal. During the rapid fire round when Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked, "Which south actor would you like to be paired uo with? Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Yash" she expressed her desire to collaborate with the southern sensation and she promptly responded with "Yash," proudly declaring herself a 'KGF girl.'

Yash's presence on the international stage has transcended geographical boundaries, making him a sought-after figure in the film industry. His meteoric rise, coupled with endorsements from industry peers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, reinforces his status as a true global icon.
 
 Yash has etched his name as a formidable talent with global appeal. He is not just a superstar; he is an icon who has united audiences from diverse backgrounds and cultures, proving that talent and authenticity are universal languages that transcend boundaries and create lasting legacies.

