topStories
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUNEETH RAJKUMAR

Karnataka schools to include lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar announces CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that a lesson on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be included in the school syllabus. Various sections are demanding for inclusion of the lesson on achievements of Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:31 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most south Indian superstars
  • He died of cardiac arrest on 29th of October 2021

Trending Photos

Karnataka schools to include lesson on Puneeth Rajkumar announces CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that a lesson on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be included in the school syllabus. Various sections are demanding for inclusion of the lesson on achievements of Puneeth Rajkumar, Bommai said.

"Whatever is possible we will do. Bestowing the late actor with the Karnataka Ratna award (posthumously) is the highlight of this Kannada Rajyotsava. Puneeth Rajkumar had done yeomen job in terms of humanitarian work," the Chief Minister said.

"He (Puneeth Rajkumar) had donated his organs, this speaks volumes about his service. After his demise, many more have come forward to donate their eyes," he explained.

"In his short span of life, Puneeth Rajkumar had done inspirational work and service. Whatever is possible, we will do to carry forward his message," the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that his government would bring in legislation in the winter session of the state assembly to make Kannada "mandatory" in the state.

Live Tv

Puneeth RajkumarPuneeth Rajkumar picsPuneeth Rajkumar deathbasavraj bommai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'