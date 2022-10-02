Karthi reacts to the outpouring of love for 'PS-1', says 'words cannot express the...'

Chennai: Actor Karthi, who has played the pivotal character of Vanthiyathevan in director Mani Ratnam`s just released magnum opus, `Ponniyin Selvan 1`, has expressed his gratitude to all those responsible for creating such a film and told fans that their love was "overwhelming".

The actor, who put out a statement which he shared on his Twitter timeline, said: "Words cannot express the immense gratitude I feel for this experience and magnificent journey as Vanthiyethevan.

"First and foremost a big salute and all respects to Amarar Kalki for creating this magical epic `Ponniyin Selvan` for all of us."

"A Million thanks to our Mani sir for pursuing it all these years and crafting this unforgettable masterpiece. To Ravivarman sir for being the driving force on sets and giving us never before seen stunning visuals."

"To our treasure AR Rahman sir for making us ecstatic with his music. To Thota Tharani sir for recreating the golden age...can`t imagine anyone else to justify this responsibility."

"To Sreekar Prasad sir for bringing out the spirit of Kalki sir`s writing that has been immortalised through the awesome dialogues and one liners penned by Jeyamohan sir.To Eka and Vikram Gaikwad sir for making the phenomenal characters look so real. To Townley, Anand and team for that exhilarating and rich sounds."

"To all the foot soldiers behind the scenes who were working for their passion for cinema. And the fabulous actors, respectable seniors and my dear colleagues who came together with so much love for one another and for the art of cinema to create this magnum opus.To Siva for making everyday count and to Subashkaran sir for his faith in this entire team."

"Finally, dear fans, friends and cinema lovers who have showered us with such love and pride. It`s so overwhelming to receive all your love. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!".

Here is the post shared by the actor:

The film has opened to rave reviews and has already created history by grossing a whopping Rs 80 crore worldwide on its very first day, thereby emerging as the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema.