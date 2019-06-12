Keerthy Suresh and team to fly to Spain for her next

Shooting of Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film with debutant filmmaker Narendranath, is taking place at a fast pace and the team is all set to fly to Spain for the next schedule. While few of them are already there, rest of them will join their co actors in Spain on June 13. The film is being produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions.

To share the update about the schedule, the producer tweeted, “Getting 45-50 artists and technicians into Europe, along with over 1000 kilos of luggage and filmmaking equipment, can be a very stressful but enlightening experience for a production company.. A big schedule of #Keerthy20 is all set to start from the 13th in Spain.” (sic) Talking about the same previously, the producer had revealed on social media that it'll be a 45-day long massive schedule there.

Actress Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead in the film and it also stars Rajendra Prasad, Nadiya, Naresh, Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree Mehra in key roles.

Keerthy will be playing a strong role and reportedly, her parents in the film are Naresh and Nadiya. It is also said that Kamal Kamaraju and Bhanushree are her siblings, while Rajendra Prasad is her grandfather.

Keerthy also has Nagesh Kukkunoor’s film in her kitty. She might also star in a Bollywood project with Akshay Kumar. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.