New Delhi: Actress Keerthy Suresh’s role in director Selvaraghavan revenge crime-thriller 'Saani Kaayidham' will feature her in a never seen before avatar. The actress admits that she was daunted by it and says ‘I had never imagined myself in such an intense film’. Her character Pooni in the film required her to be raw and rugged.Her character is trapped in a generational curse that comes true when injustice is imposed upon her.

Speaking about the preparation that she undertook to play Pooni, Keerthy Suresh shared, "With previously portraying characters that were sweet, charming, and bubbly, Ponni is fresh, raw, and rugged role that demanded me to be lean and mean. In terms of prep, I didn’t do anything really. I think the minute I get into those clothes, put that makeup on, and went on the set, stood by the Matador van, watch Arun and Selva Sir I was ready.”

The actress further added, “I had never imagined myself in such an intense film, and thus initially the task seemed daunting. But as the story progressed, it became easy for me to don the character of Ponni, also owing to the easy atmosphere on sets and the freedom to improvise and experiment".

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, 'Saani Kaayidham' will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on 6 May. The film will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.