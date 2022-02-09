हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Good Luck Sakhi' to see digital release on Feb 12

Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial 'Good Luck Sakhi' is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Nagesh Kukunoor's Telugu directorial 'Good Luck Sakhi' is all set for a digital premiere on February 12, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

 

The Telugu comedy-drama movie starring Keerthy Suresh, also has Aadhi and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The movie which had a theatrical release recently will stream exclusively on Prime Video for viewers in more than 240 countries and territories, in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

'Good Luck Sakhi' is the story of a happy-go-lucky girl Sakhi Pamar, portrayed by Keerthy Suresh, who hails from the Banjara tribe in the Rayalaseema region.

She goes by the nickname 'Bad Luck Sakhi' as the villagers consider Sakhi's presence a bad omen and harbinger of tough times. A colonel, portrayed by Jagapathi Babu, arrives in the village, hunting for a promising shooter whom he wishes to prep for the bigger stage.

Sakhi has a gift for aiming targets that makes her a natural in shooting. How far will Sakhi fly under the guidance of the Colonel, forms the crux of 'Good Luck Sakhi'.

