Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati to be screened at Shanghai International Film Festival

It is almost a year since the release of Mahanati, which is the biopic of late legendary actress Savithri. The film has Keerthy Suresh playing the role of Savithri and the film was a blockbuster at the box office. It also received showers of praises all over. We have one more credential to the film and it is something worth celebrating. Director Nag Ashwin is pretty happy as Mahanati is going to be screened on an international platform.

The latest news is that the film is going to China, and will be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Sharing the news on his social media, director Nag Ashwin wrote, “Privileged to take our Savitri garu to China. Quite confident she will steal their hearts as well.. #mahanati.” (sic)

The 22 nd edition of the film festival is slated to be held from June 15-24. ‘Mahanati’ has been selected in the ‘International Panorama’ category and is reportedly the only Indian film to have the honour of being selected by the SIFF jury this year.

Many celebrities have congratulated Nag Ashwin as the film has reached a new height of success. Films like Baahubali have been released in Japan and China and have seen a great response. The screening of Mahanati at China is something all of us are proud of. Let us wish that it goes to many more countries for such screenings.