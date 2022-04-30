हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF 2 Box office collections

Yash starrer KGF 2 Box Office collections rake in a whopping Rs 1000 cr globally!

Rockstar Yash's 'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Yash starrer KGF 2 Box Office collections rake in a whopping Rs 1000 cr globally!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The south film craze continues to wow the audiences at the ticket counters, it seems. After the thunderous success of SS Rajamouli's RRR this year, Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has swept Box Office like none. 

The mass entertainer has smashed Box Office records and has now joined the likes of Aamir Khan's Dangal, Rajamouli's Bahubali and RRR - as the 4th Indian film to earn Rs 1000 crore globally. 

Noted South film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the news. #KGFChapter2 has crossed ₹ 1,000 Crs Gross Mark at the WW Box Office..

Only the 4th Indian Movie to do so after #Dangal , #Baahubali2 and #RRRMovie

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, has been dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

 

