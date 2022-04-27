New Delhi: The fan-frenzy over 'rocky Bhai' Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been unfathomable. The mass entertainer has smashed Box Office records and is gearing to cross Aamir Khan starrer Dangal at the ticket counters.

Several trade analysts have predicted the immense growth of KGF 2 as fans across the globe are loving it. Movie trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the global gross of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office: crosses ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days.”

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office CROSSES ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 26.09 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 42.15 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 64.83 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 23.74 cr

Total - ₹ 907.30 cr Terrific HOLD. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 26, 2022

Here's what noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote: #KGF2 is gradually moving towards #Dangal [2nd highest grossing #Hindi film]... Should cross #TigerZindaHai [5th], #PK [4th] and #Sanju [3rd] by Thu [28 April]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr. Total: ₹ 329.40 cr. #India biz. #Hindi

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.