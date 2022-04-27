हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF 2 Box office collections

KGF 2 Box Office collections: Yash starrer earns HUGE Rs 900 cr in 12 days, set to cross Aamir Khan's Dangal

Sanjay Dutt and Yash starrer 'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

KGF 2 Box Office collections: Yash starrer earns HUGE Rs 900 cr in 12 days, set to cross Aamir Khan&#039;s Dangal

New Delhi: The fan-frenzy over 'rocky Bhai' Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been unfathomable. The mass entertainer has smashed Box Office records and is gearing to cross Aamir Khan starrer Dangal at the ticket counters. 

Several trade analysts have predicted the immense growth of KGF 2 as fans across the globe are loving it. Movie trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to share the global gross of KGF 2. He tweeted, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office: crosses ₹900 cr mark in just 12 days.” 

Here's what noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh wrote: #KGF2 is gradually moving towards #Dangal [2nd highest grossing #Hindi film]... Should cross #TigerZindaHai [5th], #PK [4th] and #Sanju [3rd] by Thu [28 April]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr. Total: ₹ 329.40 cr. #India biz. #Hindi

'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others.

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur.

 

