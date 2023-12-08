'KGF 2' Star Yash Announces Next Film With Actress-Director Geetu Mohandas - Deets Inside

New Delhi: After a much-anticipated time, 'KGF 2' actor Yash announces his new project. To everyone's excitement, Rocking Star Yash is going to embrace the screen again. Helmed by actress-turned-director Geetu Mohandas, the movie is called 'Toxic'. The film enjoys the tagline 'A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups'. This film marks as the 19th film in Yash’s career.

Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC."

'KGF 2' was released in 2022. No wonder, fans are eager to witness the beloved actor come alive on the screen. Actress-turned-director Geetu Mohandas is known for her films 'Liar’s Dice' and 'Moothon', both of which received international recognition. Geetu Mohandas is married to the famous cinematographer Rajiv Ravi. 'Toxic' will be produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

Reports have been around the corner that Geeta Mohandas will direct Yash in his 19th film. Going by the title reveal video, it seems 'Toxic' is a gangster action drama. The makers also revealed that the film will hit the big screens on 10th April 2025. The details about the other cast and crew will be announced soon.

Right after Yash shared the official announcement video, fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. "The only TOXICity we all approve of," a fan wrote. Another fan wrote, "Yash stardom on peak." "This will also be a blockbuster hit and break all the records boss," a user wrote.

Yash has taken over the entire globe with the phenomenal success of 'KGF 2'. 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 500 crores at the Indian box office post covid-19 pandemic.