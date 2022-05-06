हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF 2 Box office collections

KGF 2 starring Rockstar Yash SURPASSES lifetime Box Office collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal!

KGF 2 Box Office collections: The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur and features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, among others in lead roles.

KGF 2 starring Rockstar Yash SURPASSES lifetime Box Office collections of Aamir Khan&#039;s Dangal!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: There's no stopping the madness unleashed by Rocky Bhai aka Yash in KGF: Chapter 2. The film by Prashanth Neel has set the Box Office on fire and has now surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal's lifetime collections to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. 

KGF 2 BOX OFFICE REPORT CARD

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Box Office collection figures. He wrote: BIGGG NEWS... #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*... NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi

KGF: CHAPTER 2 STAR-STUDDED CAST:

The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar amongst various others. 

'KGF 2' is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kirugandur. 'KGF 2', a Kannada film originally, will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.

Earlier, lead actor Yash had shared an emotional speech in which he said, "I'd like to express our appreciation on behalf of the entire KGF team. I hope you're enjoying the film and will continue to do so. Finally, I`d like to say that your heart is my tent!"

'KGF: Chapter 2' was released nationwide on April 14, 2022, destroying a few records and creating some new ones. 

 

