New Delhi: Months passed since Yash starrer KGF 2 claimed triumph at the Box Office and secured a place in the mass's heart, and not a single film has been able to outdo what Prashant Neel’s directorial did with the numbers. As of now, the entire nation is eyeing Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan’s opening and performance.

Yash’s KGF and its mass appeal hogged maximum eyeballs this year. Half of 2022 has passed and there have been many films that have done a really commendable job at the box office. The success of KGF chapter 2 speaks a lot about the superstardom of the Rocking Star Yash.

Where the star has registered the highest opener at the box office, he has also delivered the biggest film of the year with KGF chapter 2.

Meanwhile, Yash's KGF chapter 2, has been ruling the hearts of the masses and the box office, ever since its release. In the domestic market, where the film collected figures of Rs 900+ crore. it went on to collect the figure of around 27 million dollars Internationally.

Moreover, the film also proved to be a big hit on the OTT platform.