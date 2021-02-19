हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KGF actor

KGF actor Yash's fan dies by suicide in Bengaluru, leaves a last wish for actor and former CM Siddaramaiah

The former CM, upon learning of the unfortunate incident paid a visit to Ramakrishna's funeral. DNA quoted Siddaramaiah as saying, "I don't think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age."

KGF actor Yash&#039;s fan dies by suicide in Bengaluru, leaves a last wish for actor and former CM Siddaramaiah
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular South actor Yash's fan reportedly died by suicide in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old fan was found hanging at his residence in Kodidoddi village of Mandya district.

The deceased has been identified as Ramakrishna, as per Mandya Police. The person identified as a fan of KGF actor Yash and also an avid follower of Karnataka Leader of the Opposition, and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 
His village Kodidoddi is around 105 km from Bengaluru. 

Ramakrishna in his alleged suicide note, written in Kannada mentions his last wish - of Yash and Siddaramaiah visiting his funeral. 

The former CM, upon learning of the unfortunate incident paid a visit to Ramakrishna's funeral. DNA quoted Siddaramaiah as saying, "I don't think I have ever met him. But it is very saddening to meet your fan under such circumstances. None should end life at such a young age." He tweeted on the same: 

As KGF star Yash could not attend his funeral, he tweeted about Ramakrishna's demise. 

Ramakrishna in his suicide note, reportedly stated how he suffered in his personal life and felt like a failure. 

The case is under investigation. 

 

 

 

Tags:
KGF actorYashyash fan deadRamakrishna diesBengaluruSiddaramaiahfan diesSouth actor
