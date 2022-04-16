New Delhi: The craze of mass entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 started days ahead of its release. Starring rock star Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film has had a solid impact on the box office with Rs 240 crore collection in just 2 days, making it the highest ever grossing film.

The Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited 'KGF chapter 2' has finally hit the theaters and is receiving a great response from the audience. The film has become the fastest one to make its way to the Rs 100 crore club in Hindi, which is 46.79 net (55.21 gross) Total 100.74 Nett in two days to be specific.

#KGF2 [#Hindi] is a TSUNAMI... Hits the ball out of the stadium on Day 2... Trending better than ALL event films, including #Baahubali2 and #Dangal... Eyes ₹ 185 cr [+/-] in its *extended 4-day weekend*... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr. Total: ₹ 100.74 cr. #India biz. OUTSTANDING. pic.twitter.com/nZZnYxe8vH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2022

The film has successfully collected the gross amount of Rs 240 crore in just 2 days which is the highest ever grossing for any film.

This is a true epitome of success the film is setting up, as it's not limited to any boundaries as it has collected the highest ever day 2 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and Kerala for any Indian film.

Moreover, the magic of Rocking star Yash has also shown up its charm by becoming a single star to have the highest ever day 2 collection.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.