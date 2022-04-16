हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 starring rocking Yash, 'Adheera' Sanjay Dutt collects Rs 240 cr in just 2 days!

KGF.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. 

KGF: Chapter 2 starring rocking Yash, &#039;Adheera&#039; Sanjay Dutt collects Rs 240 cr in just 2 days!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The craze of mass entertainer KGF: Chapter 2 started days ahead of its release. Starring rock star Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the film has had a solid impact on the box office with Rs 240 crore collection in just 2 days, making it the highest ever grossing film. 

The Rocking Star Yash's much-awaited 'KGF chapter 2' has finally hit the theaters and is receiving a great response from the audience. The film has become the fastest one to make its way to the Rs 100 crore club in Hindi, which is 46.79 net (55.21 gross) Total 100.74 Nett in two days to be specific. 

The film has successfully collected the gross amount of Rs 240 crore in just 2 days which is the highest ever grossing for any film. 

This is a true epitome of success the film is setting up, as it's not limited to any boundaries as it has collected the highest ever day 2 in Karnataka for a Kannada film and Kerala for any Indian film. 

Moreover, the magic of Rocking star Yash has also shown up its charm by becoming a single star to have the highest ever day 2 collection. 

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. 

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas. 

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to only name a few.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF: Chapter 2KGF 2 Box office collectionsKGF 2 collectionsYashSanjay DuttKGF 2 reviewKGF 2
Next
Story

South actress assault case: 2 court officials to be probed over alleged leaked visuals

Must Watch

PT6M47S

PM Modi unveils 108-feet statue of Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi