KGF Makers Hombale Films Wishes Director Prashanth Neel On Birthday

New Delhi: Hombale Films' 'Salaar' by Prashanth Neel featuring the pan-India star Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the excitement around it is palpable with how fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Today, as the maestro director Prashanth Neel turns a year older, the makers drop a video wishing him on his birthday, calling him a madman who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders and more!

Sharing several clips of the ace director, the makers write, "A MADMAN, TRANSFORMED HIS SCRIBBLES INTO SCRIPTS THAT TRANSCENDED BORDERS. NARRATIVES PRESENTED IN WAYS THAT HADN'T YET BEEN SEEN. TO ONE SUCH MADMAN, WE WISH A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

In today's time, Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan-India content creators right now.

'Salaar' is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2023. It's one of the most important projects that everyone is eyeing on, with the film marking the biggest collaboration between the star of Bahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1 and 2 - Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films' 'Salaar' has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of 'KGF' are also a part of 'Salaar', we can certainly now say that the era of 'Salaar' has begun! The film is scheduled for release on September 28, 2023.