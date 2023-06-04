topStoriesenglish2617657
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SALAAR

KGF Makers Hombale Films Wishes Director Prashanth Neel On Birthday

Best known for helming the 'KGF' franchise, Prashanth Neel is now in the thick of 'Salaar' with Prabhas in the lead role. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KGF Makers Hombale Films Wishes Director Prashanth Neel On Birthday

New Delhi: Hombale Films' 'Salaar' by Prashanth Neel featuring the pan-India star Prabhas is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and the excitement around it is palpable with how fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Today, as the maestro director Prashanth Neel turns a year older, the makers drop a video wishing him on his birthday, calling him a madman who transforms his scribbles into scripts that transcended borders and more!

Sharing several clips of the ace director, the makers write, "A MADMAN, TRANSFORMED HIS SCRIBBLES INTO SCRIPTS THAT TRANSCENDED BORDERS. NARRATIVES PRESENTED IN WAYS THAT HADN'T YET BEEN SEEN. TO ONE SUCH MADMAN, WE WISH A VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salaar (@salaarthesaga)

In today's time, Prashanth Neel and SS Rajamouli are probably two of the only and biggest pan-India content creators right now. 

'Salaar' is undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2023. It's one of the most important projects that everyone is eyeing on, with the film marking the biggest collaboration between the star of Bahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1 and 2 - Prashanth Neel.

Meanwhile, it is being learnt that Hombale Films' 'Salaar' has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400+ crores. While the dynamic team and technicians of 'KGF' are also a part of 'Salaar', we can certainly now say that the era of 'Salaar' has begun! The film is scheduled for release on September 28, 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?