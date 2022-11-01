KGF star Yash celebrates Karnataka Day, shares flying Kannada flag- SEE PIC

New Delhi: After the huge success of the KGF franchise, Yash has become a name who has taken the pride of Karnataka to the global level. As the nation is celebrating Karnataka day, Yash took up the opportunity to express his pride in the growth of the industry as he shared the Kannada flag.

While taking to his social media, the Rocking star shared a picture of a flying Kannada flag on the occasion of Karnataka day. He expressed his pride and glory of the flag in the caption writing - "ಗಗನ ಗಾಳಿಯಲಿ ಜಿಗಿದು ಜೀವಿಸಲಿ ಚೆಲುವ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಬಾವುಟ. Translating this from the Kannada language, it reads, “Let the sky be wind Jump and live A beautiful Kannada flag.”

See the post here

With the phenomenal success of KGF 2, which created a record in the Hindi market with its phenomenal opening of 54 Cr. on the very first day, it also booked a phenomenal collection on the global front with a collection of 1200 Cr. Moreover, Yash is a superstar who has registered his distinct charm in the hearts of the audience as Rocky Bhai.

Even saloons across the nation have introduced Rocky Bhai cut for the customers. Apart from creating trends with his style, Yash also created a trend of Yash54 on Twitter after KGF received an opening collection of 54 crore rupees in the Hindi market.