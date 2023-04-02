Kichcha Sudeep Announces Break Post 'Vikrant Rona' Release, Shares Deets On Future Project

New Delhi: Actor Kichcha Sudeep, on Sunday, shared a long clarification note on his break after the release of his film `Vikrant Rona`.

Taking to Twitter, the `Makhkhi` actor shared the note which reads, "A big hello to all my friends .. understand those tweets and memes etc, towards "Kichcha46" (the way u all have called it). It makes me feel special and Loved. Thank u...Hence decided to give this small clarification. I took a break and this is my first break ever. I needed this break after VikrantRona, which was very tedious and strenuous amidst a severe covid time, and also the long schedule of BigBoss (OTT plus Tv). And the best way to enjoy my break was to do something that made me happy. Cricket surely is a sport that relaxes me and I`m happy in that zone. I was happy spending time wth KCC and with KB. I surely can say that it was a good break and a time well spent."

About my Next

In the note, he also made a revelation about his upcoming projects. "Yet, My script discussions to meetings were a part of my every day life. Have finalized three scripts, meaning three films finalized. Preparations are goin on as all the three scripts demands huge amount of homework. The respective teams are working day and night towards it and shall make the announcements soon," the post further reads.

Meanwhile, Kichcha was recently seen in the pan-India film `Kabzaa` alongside south actors Upendra and Shriya Saran.

`Kabzaa` is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984. It revolves around a freedom fighter`s son who gets trapped in the mafia world.