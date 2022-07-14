New Delhi: Actor Kichcha Sudeep took to his Instagram to share a sneak-peek of phenomenal cinematography of his upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ by director of photography William David. The adventure film is just 14 days away from its release and the audience can not be any more excited about it. Due to which, the makers are leaving no page unturned to keep the anticipation alive and that takes them to drop an interesting BTS from the making of visual wonder Vikrant Rona.

Taking to their social media, Kichcha Sudeepa shared, “14 more days for #Vikrantrona, presenting out DOP, William David's magical cinematography journey! #VRonJuly28”.

Vikrant Rona is a fantasy action adventure film which promises to be a marvel wonder of its kind. Releasing in 15 languages in 55 countries, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa’s film Vikrant Rona is one of the biggest films of his career. This 3D fantasy thriller is set to be a turning point not just for Kannada films but for Indian cinema itself.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Rona’s latest released songs ‘Hey Fakira’, ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ are taking the internet by storm. Three of these songs are very different from each other in terms of genre.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.