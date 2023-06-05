topStoriesenglish2617746
Kollam Sudhi, Popular South Actor, Dies In A Car Accident

According to the police, the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Kollam Sudhi died in a car accident, three other artistes suffered injuries when it happened, police said. The 39-year-old actor passed away on Monday in the wee hours. 

According to the police, the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM. 'It was a head-on collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment,' police told PTI. Though Sudhi was rushed to the nearest hospital, he passed away due to a severe head injury.

Mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi had won hearts with his iconic mimicking of actor Jagadeesh earlier. However, he became a household name among Malayalam TV viewers after his entry to Star Magic.

He made his movie debut with the movie 'Kanthari' in 2015. Later, he was also seen in movies like 'Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan', 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' and more.

