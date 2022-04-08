हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RRR

Komuram Bheemudo from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' continues to move audiences

'RRR's star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles and Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

Komuram Bheemudo from SS Rajamouli&#039;s &#039;RRR&#039; continues to move audiences

NEW DELHI: The strength of an SS Rajamouli film lies in his ability to tell stories that move and completely captivate you. While his last 'RRR' went on to break Box Office records and was well received by audiences and critics alike, something which stayed with them much after the magnum opus' release is the track 'Komuram Bheemudo'.

A powerful and heart-wrenching song that perfectly encapsulates the emotional turmoil Bheem aka Jr NTR experiences, 'Komuram Bheemudo' moved millions of people to tears.

The song which in ways was the soul of the film and drove the narrative, left audiences emotional with several breaking down and being deeply moved by the superstar's performance.

The beauty of the track lies in JR NTR's ability to combine many expressions into one shot, from pride to hurt, pain to defiance as Bheem inspires himself to not submit.

Such was the impact 'Komuram Bheemudo' made that it not only left Indians spellbound but also westerners who weren't familiar with the language but spoke highly of the song and of Jr NTR's performance.

Says a trade source, "What really worked in the film's favour was the chemistry and brotherhood between Ram Charan and Junior NTR. When it came to the song 'Komuram Bheemudo' there were several reports of how people including young children were teary eyed and moved by Jr NTR's sheer screen presence and the vulnerability and emotions he brought to his character in that song. The fact that people are still discussing the song and watching the film several times over, speaks volumes for the kind of impact it has made."

Here are a few tweets that show us the reaction of the audiences worldwide.

'RRR's star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in pivotal roles and Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in supporting roles.

The Telugu-language period action drama film was produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' released on March 25, 2022.

 

RRRRRR filmSS RajamouliRam CharanJr NTRRRR box officeKomuram Bheemudo
