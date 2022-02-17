Kottayam Pradeep, noted Malayalam actor dies at 61, suffers heart attack

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam actor Pradeep K.R, also known as Kottayam Pradeep breathed his last after suffering a heart attack. He was 61.

He added his native place (Kottayam) to his name much later and began his movie career in as a junior artist. Pradeep was also a part of the theatre and television industry.

IANS reports, the veteran artiste, who hailed from Kottayam, felt uneasy early this morning and was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

Right from his school days, Pradeep was a natural actor and took part in cultural events at his school and college. While in Class 10, he made his debut as a child artiste in a drama of legend NN Pillai, who also hailed from Kottayam.

He continued with drama even after joining the Life Insurance Corporation. In the early 90s, when he accompanied his son for a screen test in a TV serial, the producer of the serial offered him a role in the same serial.

And in 1999, he got a chance to act in a film directed by veteran I.V.Sasi and after that he acted in over 70 films doing comedy roles in which he excelled.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said even in very small roles, he created his own space in the industry.

His first movie was IV Sasi's 'Ee Naadu, Innale Vare'(2001). He acted in more than 70 movies, which includes Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. He is well know for his Comedy roles. Some of his characters and dialogues became evergreen memes.

He got a breakthrough via Gautam Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu remakes.

Pradeep also won the Best Supporting actor for various roles at 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016. The upcoming Mohanlal starring movie 'Arattu' is his last cinema.

The last rites would be held later on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

(With IANS inputs)