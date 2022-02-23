KPAC Lalitha no more: Mammootty, Keerthy Suresh, Prithviraj pay tribute to National Award winner

Chennai: Several professionals from the Malayalam film industry including actors Mammootty, Prithviraj and Keerthy Suresh paid glowing tributes to National Award winner K.P.A.C. Lalitha, who passed away at a hospital in Kochi on Tuesday.

The news of the veteran actress KPAC Lalitha's death plunged the Malayalam film industry in gloom even as tributes began pouring in.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty was among the first to express his condolences. In Malayalam, the actor tweeted that he had lost someone very dear to him.

Actress Mamta Mohandas recalled fond memories of working together with the veteran.

On Instagram, she said, "I will always fondly remember you from our fun scenes together in 'Katha Thudarunnu' and some amazing memories of the times spent together with my family in Bahrain upon your visit. You will never be forgotten. Thank you for everything…"

Actress Keerthy Suresh expressed her condolences on Twitter. She said, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family."

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran paid a heartfelt tribute to the actress on Instagram. He wrote, "Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I've known."

Actress Shivada too paid tribute on Instagram. She said, "Would always cherish those beautiful memories with you... May your soul Rest In Peace Lalithamma"

Actress Revathy, who is as popular in Tamil cinema as she is in Malayalam, paid tribute to the veteran, saying, "Lalitha Chechi - Thank you Chechi for the abundance of performances… you will live on for generations through them all. May your soul rest in peace."