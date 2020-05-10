Kriti Sanon's Tollywood debut with '1: Nenokkadine' opposite Mahesh Babu; read

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon made her Tollywood debut with the movie "1: Nenokkadine" against Mahesh Babu in 2014, the same year she made her Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti'.

Kriti played the role of a journalist named Sameera, and Tollywood's sensation Mahesh Babu was cast as 'Gautham' who is a schizophrenic Indian rock musician in the movie.



Alongside Mahesh and Kriti, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Kelly Dorji, and Anu Hasan, also starred in the psychological action-thriller movie.



The movie also gave Mahesh Babu's son Gautham Krishna entry in the Tollywood. His son played the role of the young 'Gautham' in the film.

Sukumar, the director of the movie is also the same director who directed the hit movie "100% Love" with actress Tamannah in 2011. Earlier, Tamannaah was considered for the female lead, since the producers were impressed with her performance in '100% Love' but she declined the offer, citing scheduling conflicts. After auditioning two actresses, Sukumar chose Kajal Aggarwal in March 2012 as the female lead, but she also could not get on board due to her busy schedules. She was then replaced by Kriti Sanon in October 2012.

The film was shot in picturesque foreign locations including that of London, Belfast, and even Bangkok. It was the first Telugu movie to have been shot in Belfast.

Hollywood stunt coordinator Conrad Palmisano choreographed Mahesh Babu's action stunts.

Sukumar's usual composer, Devi Sri Prasad, was chosen for the film's soundtrack and score in Prasad's first film with Mahesh Babu.

1: Nenokkadine was released on January 10, 2014, on about 1,500 screens. Collecting around $1.27 million, the movie became the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film in history at the United States box office.

The movie also won three awards from eight nominations at the 4th South Indian International Movie Awards, and two awards at the 11th CineMAA Awards.

It was dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam as "Number 1" and into Hindi as "1: Ek Ka Dum (One Man's Courage)".

Interestingly, Kriti was still shooting for 1: Nenokkadine when she got the offer for her Bollywood debut movie 'Heropanti'. The movie also released in the same year where Kriti starred opposite another debutant Tiger Shroff.



Kriti became one of those actors who debuted in two different film industries in the same year.

To watch this psychological action-thriller movie, you can log on to your Amazon Prime account.

