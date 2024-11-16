Kubera First Look: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Deliver Power-Packed Performances
Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film "Kubera", starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally shared the first glimpse of the film.
Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser on his official social media handles and wrote, “A blend of action, drama, and cinematography! All the very best.” The intriguing first glimpse gives a sneak peek into the world of "Kubera" without any dialogues.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, "Kubera" delves into themes of money and power. While Nagarjuna will be playing a complex character in the film, the film primarily focuses on Dhanush’s character—a homeless man from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai—who ascends to become a powerful mafia leader. The film is being crafted as a Pan-India offering, shot in both Tamil and Telugu, with a simultaneous release planned in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
This socio-drama promises to transcend linguistic boundaries, inviting viewers into a multi-dimensional world where every ambition and its consequence strike with force.
Kubera, which is being hailed as a socio-drama that explores themes of ambition, morality, and power dynamics, is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
Sekhar Kammula’s "Kubera" marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with the renowned Telugu director. The full cast has yet to be revealed, and a release date remains undisclosed. Niketh Bommi serves as the film's cinematographer, while Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. Chaithanya Pingali is credited as the co-writer.
