KUSHI MOVIE LEAKED

Kushi Full HD Movie Leaked: Samantha & Vijay Deverakonda's Film On Tamilrockers

Kushi Movie Full HD Leaked: Vijay and Samantha together from ‘Kushi’ have won audiences’ hearts.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kushi Full HD Movie Leaked: Samantha & Vijay Deverakonda's Film On Tamilrockers

New Delhi: Talented South stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's much-talked-about film Kushi opened in theatres today. But the not-so-good news is that like many other big-budget and high-on-expectations projects - this one too has been hit by piracy. The film is reportedly leaked on many torrent sites.

KUSHI LEAKED ONLINE?

According to Zoom TV and Latestly reports, Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's film is available for free in HD format on Telegram, Tamilrockers, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, among others. 


Last week, Dream Girl 2 and Akelli were leaked by notorious sites, hampering the Box Office numbers of the respective projects. 

Kushi is a Telugu romantic comedy film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles.

OTHER MOVIES HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Reports suggest Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 has also been leaked online. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was also marred by the piracy bug. Earlier, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)

