Kushi Makers Drop Intense Film Poster Of Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Appeals Fans To Book Tickets

Witness the flavor of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing on September 1, 2023. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Kushi' is one of the most awaited films that is all set for its release tomorrow. The trailer and the songs have been received well by the audiences and they are eagerly looking forward to watching the desirable pairs of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu casting the magic on the big screens. With one day left for the film to release, the anticipation among the masses is sky high and to pump up the excitement, the makers have shared an intense poster from the film featuring the lead and appealing pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The makers dropped a brand new poster from the film which gives us an insight into the world of 'Kushi' and invites the masses on an entertaining ride of love. Sharing the poster, the makers captioned, "Ride through a journey of LOVE and KUSHI. #Kushi GRAND RELEASE TOMORROW. Book your tickets for #Kushi now!"

'Kushi' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The Telugu romantic-comedy is scheduled to be released on September 1, 2023.

