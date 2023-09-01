New Delhi: Highly-anticipated film 'Kushi' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's has hit the theatres. After being lauded for its mesmerizing songs, fans have been eager to watch the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, as the film has hit the screen, the audience has duly watched it and shared their reactions online.

While some appreciated the satirical, romantic storyline, others were in awe of the sizzling chemistry Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu displayed. Check out the twitter reactions and reviews of 'Kushi':

#KushiReview 3/5

1st half Blockbuster no negative

2nd half Good Some 1min extend scenes

Overall Movie:-3/5

_>1st half Really 4/5

_>2nd half 3/5

Verdict:-Super Hit pic.twitter.com/O4vUTHDqpa — Kalki-TheAvatar (@PrabhasRaju0101) September 1, 2023

#Kushi Overall Review: ___ ____

_Hit Bomma _

Good 1st Half_

Super 2nd Half_

VD & Sam Valla characters lived in the character _

Excellent Story_

Cinematography & Editing too good _#VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st pic.twitter.com/3sAzXy8lLF — MB PB AA Hollywood__Cinema (@k_gudurpraveen) September 1, 2023

'Kushi' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The Telugu romantic-comedy released on September 1, 2023.