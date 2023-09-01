Kushi Twitter Review, Reactions: Fans Hail Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sizzling Chemistry
After a lot of buil-up and excitement, 'Kushi' has hit the screen and the audience has duly watched it and shared their reactions online.
- 'Kushi' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana
- Fans have appreciated the satirical, romantic storyline of 'Kushi'
New Delhi: Highly-anticipated film 'Kushi' starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's has hit the theatres. After being lauded for its mesmerizing songs, fans have been eager to watch the desirable pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Now, as the film has hit the screen, the audience has duly watched it and shared their reactions online.
While some appreciated the satirical, romantic storyline, others were in awe of the sizzling chemistry Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu displayed. Check out the twitter reactions and reviews of 'Kushi':
#KushiReviewVD performance _ Decent First Half _
Mainly Songs & BGM _
Lot of Things awaits in the 2nd Half_#VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st #Kushi pic.twitter.com/DoMD9oNY92 — vikram (@vikramdarling6) September 1, 2023
#KushiReview 3/5
1st half Blockbuster no negative
2nd half Good Some 1min extend scenes
Overall Movie:-3/5
_>1st half Really 4/5
_>2nd half 3/5
Verdict:-Super Hit pic.twitter.com/O4vUTHDqpa — Kalki-TheAvatar (@PrabhasRaju0101) September 1, 2023
#Kushi Overall Review: ___ ____
_Hit Bomma _
Good 1st Half_
Super 2nd Half_
VD & Sam Valla characters lived in the character _
Excellent Story_
Cinematography & Editing too good _#VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st pic.twitter.com/3sAzXy8lLF — MB PB AA Hollywood__Cinema (@k_gudurpraveen) September 1, 2023
Done with 1st half _
Bngm___
Cute pair _____
Comedy scenes _
Overall Good___#Kushi #KushiOnSep1st #Kushireview #BlockbusterKushi #kushipremiers pic.twitter.com/Vj8KO89Lfl— jr.Rusthum (@Rusthum45) September 1, 2023
#Kushi Overall Review: ___
_Hit Bomma _
Good 1st Half_
Super 2nd Half_
VD & Sam Valla characters lived in the character _
Songs & BGM_ , Excellent Story_
Cinematography & Editing too good _#VijayDeverakonda #Samantha #Kushireview #KushiOnSep1st #Kushi pic.twitter.com/98MABW44Kf — Thyview (@ThyviewOfficial) August 31, 2023
'Kushi' is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The Telugu romantic-comedy released on September 1, 2023.
