trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655566
NewsEntertainmentRegional
SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU

Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Romantic Saga's Advance Booking Begins

The makers of Kushi have revealed a visually stunning poster on their social media and announced the advance booking.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Romantic Saga's Advance Booking Begins Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: This year, Indian cinema enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the romantic musical drama titled 'Kushi'. 

The film's captivating trailer has generated a lot of buzz, with audiences. Following this, the songs have been a chartbuster among everyone and the audiences are eagerly anticipating to watch the pairing of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the big screen. To further increase the excitement, the makers of 'Kushi' have announced the start of advance bookings for this highly-anticipated musical extravaganza. Fans can't wait to see what this film has in store for them and are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

Today, the makers of Kushi have revealed a visually stunning poster on their social media and announced the advance booking. The poster demonstrates the charming chemistry between the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and beautiful Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Sharing the poster on their social media, the makers captioned, "It's time to meet the most adorable pair and their most relatable tale on the big screens #Kushi BOOKINGS OPEN NOW! In cinemas SEP 1st"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The news of the advance booking of the much-awaited Kushi will send happy waves among the fans and the masses who were waiting to catch their favorite stars casting their magic on the big screens.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on the 1st of September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train