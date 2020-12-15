Late Tamil actress VJ Chitra's husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday arrested late TV actress VJ Chitra's husband Hemanth for alleged abetment to suicide, reports news agency ANI. Chitra was found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai on December 9.

Tamil Nadu: Police arrests TV actor VJ Chitra's husband for alleged abetment to suicide. She was found dead at a hotel in the outskirts of Chennai, on December 9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Chitra and Hemanth had reportedly tied the knot a few months ago.

The 29-year old actress, well known among the television audience in Tamil Nadu, was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room in suburban Nazarethpet when they reached the spot, police said. She had checked into the hotel room earlier that night after a shoot.

Chitra became more popular among lovers of soap opera after she donned the role of 'Mullai', in the ongoing television serial 'Pandian Stores'. She had also worked in several Tamil advertisements and had been an anchor in various shows.

Just a few hours before her death, Chitra had shared pictures of herself from a photoshoot on her Instagram page. As soon as the news broke, fans extended their condolences to her family on social media.

In addition to many fans, filmmaker Lokesh has left a heartbroken emoji in the comments section.