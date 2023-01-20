Leaked! Mission Majnu movie FULL HD version Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, torrent sites: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna film hit by piracy

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra has emerged as one of the most promising actors in Bollywood these days. His last movie Shershaah was a huge success on OTT. It was the most watched Indian film on OTT at the time of its release. Sidharth is back with his new movie Mission Majnu which is a fictional spy thriller. The movie was first slated for a theatrical release on May 13, 2022, then again on June 10, 2022, before being postponed indefinitely. In the end, the movie's theatrical distribution was scrapped; instead, it released on Netflix. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Mission Majnu, the movie is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent target of piracy.

Mission Majnu has been leaked online just hours after its release. Reportedly, it has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, as Freddy was released on an OTT platform, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the viewership. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. Big films like Drishyam 2, Bhediya, and Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, among others, were previously released online by the notorious pirate site Tamilrockers.

Misson Majnu is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s. The film's main character, played by Sidharth Malhotra, is an Indian intelligence agent named Amandeep Ajitpal Singh who goes undercover as a tailor in Pakistan in order to provide vital information regarding the nuclear capabilities of the bordering countries. The thriller, which is set in the 1970s, also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Sidharth's blind wife, who appears to be oblivious of her husband's true identity.

The site has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before the movies are set to hit the screens.