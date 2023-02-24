Leaked! Selfiee Movie FULL HD Version Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Torrent Sites: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Hit By Piracy

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi have teamed up for the first time for a movie as they are coming back to cinemas with Selfiee. Akshay's last movie Ram Setu was an average grosser at the box office and his last OTT release Katputli was one of the most watched Indian film on OTT at the time of its release. Now, Selfiee which also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha hit the theatres today, February 24 amid huge expectations. However, the family entertainer came under a piracy attack soon after. As the fans have been eagerly waiting for Akshay-Emraan combo, the movie is making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent target of piracy.

Selfiee has been leaked online just hours after its release. Reportedly, it has been leaked online by piracy giants and is available for free download in HD print on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, as Selfiee is released in theatres, the piracy attack will definitely leave a mark on the footfalls. Meanwhile, it is evident that despite taking stringent measures against piracy, the entertainment industry's efforts to curb piracy are going in vain. Big films like Srk's Pathaan, Bhediya, and Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, among others, were previously released online by the notorious pirate site Tamilrockers.

Selfiee is a comedy, family-drama film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi with Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has created world record of most selfies taken in three minutes, snapping 184 in total. The previous record of 168 belonged to James Smith. Kumar posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen standing still while wearing an orange outfit and continuously taking selfies with his followers.

The site has previously faced a number of harsh measures, however it has been discovered that the crew behind it always resurfaces with a new domain once the original Tamilrockers site is shut. If they are prohibited, they move to a new domain and continue to distribute pirated movie versions. Tamilrockers is renowned for leaking popular theatre releases a few hours before the movies are set to hit the screens.