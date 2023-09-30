New Delhi: The overseas market for films from South cinema have opened up in a big way post blockbuster releases like 'KGF', 'Pushpa', 'Jailer' among others. Movie buffs who are in abroad have their eyes set on Thalapathy's Vijay's upcoming Tamil film 'Leo: Bloody Sweet'. The film is expected to get a grand opening in the UK as indicated by the advance booking of the movie tickets.

'Leo' has already beaten the record set by Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan I' in advance booking. The film marks Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's reunion after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Taran Adarsh shared a report on advance booking of the film in the UK and posted on X, "VIJAY: 'LEO' SETTING NEW BENCHMARKS… #ThalapathyVijay’s #Leo is SHATTERING RECORDS #Overseas. Distributed in #UK and #Europe by #AhimsaEntertainment, with 19 days left, the film has already taken the *#Tamil* Day 1 #BO crown in #UK from the previously held #PS1. #Leo is targeting to surpass the current single-day earnings for an INDIAN film in #UK, a record presently held by #Pathaan."

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has begun on an excellent start and has already crossed USD 100K in the US for the premiere shows. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the film has sold around 5800 tickets worth USD 130K gross.





'Leo' is all set to arrive in theatres worldwide on October 19. The much-awaited film stars Vijay and Trisha, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Mysskin.

The film was officially announced in January 2023 with tentative title 'Thalapathy 67', as it is Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor. Apart from Tamil, it is expected to be released in dubbed versions including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

An uncut version of the film will theatrically release in the UK. 'Leo' will be the first film of Vijay to be released on IMAX format in UK.

Recently, the audio launch event of Leo scheduled for September 30 was cancelled due to "overflowing passes requests and safety constraints".