LIGER TRAILER

Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's high-octane actioner is for the masses! - Watch

Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

Jul 21, 2022

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated trailer for his upcoming Pan India film, Liger is now out and it is bigger and more exciting than anything you expected. Starring Vijay as a professional MMA fighter, the trailer has it all from action to romance to drama with a heart-thumping musical score, impeccable dialogue delivery.

Taking to his social media, Vijay Deverakonda ended the wait of the audience finally with his massively entertaining trailer. Rocking a set of perfect washboard abs and long hair, the Crossbreed gets down to action as a fighter in this power-packed trailer with a pumping background score and a stammering Vijay delivering "I Love You" with max feels that will make you want to watch the film right away if you could. 

The buzz around Liger gained ground ever since its inception. However, the second poster of the film featuring Vijay all nude, covered with a bunch of roses set unprecedented records hitting the fastest 1 million likes and trending on social media for longer than 24 hours as the Sexiest Poster Ever. Also, the electrifying mass number, Akdi Pakdi featuring Vijay and leading lady Ananya Panday has left all impressed.  

The chemistry between the lead couple is something to watch out for.

Liger is all set to hit the big screens on August 25, 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles.

 

