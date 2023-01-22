topStoriesenglish
Breaking news, India-World live updates: Coronavirus outbreak has infected 80% of population, says China

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
22 January 2023
13:10 PM

Covid-19 China: Large scale outbreak unlikely in near term

The possibility of a big scale rebound of Coronavirus in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of the population has already been infected, the chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

