Breaking news, India-World live updates: Coronavirus outbreak has infected 80% of population, says China
Stay up-to-date with Zee News English. Follow all the latest top breaking stories of the day, today headlines from politics, business, technology and more here.
- All daily news updates related to business, sports, technology and politics.
- Get all the latest news from India & around the world.
- Get latest news, headlines, videos, photos and live updates.
Trending Photos
LIVE Blog
Get the latest and breaking news from India and World. Find all current news, recent happenings and breaking events from India & around the world, news headlines from politics.
22 January 2023
13:10 PM
Covid-19 China: Large scale outbreak unlikely in near term
The possibility of a big scale rebound of Coronavirus in China over the next two or three months is remote as 80% of the population has already been infected, the chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
Comments - Join the Discussion