Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, NTR Jr Cast Their Vote

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and NTR Jr cast their vote at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

'Pushpa' star clad in a white t-shirt and black jeans, arrived at his designated polling station in Hyderabad to get his finger inked.

#WATCH | Telangana: Actor Allu Arjun arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/9yLyk93CdH — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2024

'RRR' fame arrived in a blue shirt and trouser look to cast his vote.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the poll body, a total of 4,264 nominations were filed for 96 parliamentary constituencies across.

The fourth phase is witnessing key contests in various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, and Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila are also looking for electoral success.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.