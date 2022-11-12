topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAJINIKANTH

'Love Today' director Pradeep Ranganathan elated as Rajinikanth congratulates him, says 'will never forget the words...'

The film's producer Archana Kalpathi also thanked south superstar Rajinikanth for his appreciation.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Rajinikanth congratulated director Pradeep Ranganathan
  • He received praise for his movie 'Love Today'

Trending Photos

'Love Today' director Pradeep Ranganathan elated as Rajinikanth congratulates him, says 'will never forget the words...'

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has congratulated young director Pradeep Ranganathan, whose recently released film 'Love Today', has emerged a superhit. Taking to Twitter to share pictures of Rajinikanth honouring him with a shawl, director Pradeep Ranganathan, who made his debut as an actor with this film, wrote: "What more can I ask for? It was like to be near a sun. So warm. The tight hug, those eyes, the laugh, the style and the love. What a personality."

"Superstar Rajinikanth saw `Love Today` and wished me. Will never forget the words you said sir." Here is the tweet by director Pradeep:

The film's producer Archana Kalpathi also thanked Rajinikanth for his appreciation. She wrote: "Thank you for your warm appreciation Rajinikanth Sir. Your phone call made our day. Thank you for taking the time to see the film and appreciate everybody`s work. Meant the world to us, Superstar for a reason." 'Love Today', which is about the state of relationships in modern times, has been an overwhelming success. 

In fact, the film has been so successful that its young director was finding it hard to believe that it became such a huge hit. Recently, he said: "Is it really happening? Are the things I`m hearing and seeing real? The number of shows, midnight shows, occupancy, demand gets higher day-by-day."

Overwhelmed by the love from the audience, the director said: "I`m no star, I`m just one among you and the love you have showered on me is immense. I trusted you and you didn`t let me down. On the other hand, you just put me on cloud nine."

Live Tv

Rajinikanthrajinikanth new movieLove TodayPradeep Ranganathan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss