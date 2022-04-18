हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maa Manithan

'Maa Manithan' trailer: Vijay Sethupathi starrer hints at trouble in paradise after he takes up new job

In order to send his kids to a good private school auto-driver Radhakrishnan (Vijay Sethupathi) takes up a job that brings trouble to his calm life.

&#039;Maa Manithan&#039; trailer: Vijay Sethupathi starrer hints at trouble in paradise after he takes up new job

Chennai: The team of director Seenu Ramasamy's eagerly-awaited family drama, 'Maa Manithan', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, has released another trailer of the film.

While the first trailer of the film gave away the fact that actor Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called Radhakrishnan and actress Gayathrie plays his wife, the second trailer shows that Radhakrishnan leads a peaceful life as an auto driver. However, Radhakrishnan looks to take up another profession in order to get more income so that his children can get better education. The trailer does not give away the details of the new profession but shows that invariably it gets Radhakrishnan into a lot of trouble.
 

Interestingly, while it was earlier announced that the film would release on May 6, the second trailer does not state so and only says 'coming soon'.

It may be recalled that the film has already been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean 'U' certificate.

The film has been garnering attention for a lot of reasons including the fact that this is the first film for which both music director Ilaiyaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja have jointly scored music.

