Madha Gaja Raja: Vishal-Starrer FINALLY Set For Release After 12-Year Delay

New Delhi: After a long wait of over a decade, director-actor Sundar C's much-delayed film Madha Gaja Raja is finally set to release in theaters this Pongal season. Originally planned for a 2013 release, the movie, starring a star-studded cast including Sonu Sood, Santhanam, Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Anjali, began production in 2012 and was completed by the end of 2013. However, the film was mired in a series of issues, including financial difficulties which kept it on the shelf for more than a decade.

After years of anticipation and setbacks, Madha Gaja Raja is now confirmed to hit theaters on January 12, 2025. The announcement has reignited excitement among fans who had been eagerly waiting for the film’s release ever since its trailer was first launched. Produced by Gemini Film Circuit, the movie is expected to bring action, comedy, and entertainment to the big screen, as it was originally intended to.

The news of the film’s release was shared by actor Santhanam, one of the film's lead stars, on his official social media account, confirming the long-awaited date for its theatrical debut.

Vishal also took to X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "After 12 long years, one of my career favourite family entertainer #MadhaGajaRaja with my fav. #SundarC &@iamsanthanam combo is all set to release this #Pongal to create a laughter riot among the audience."

After 12 long years, one of my career favourite family entertainer #MadhaGajaRaja with my fav. #SundarC & @iamsanthanam combo is all set to release this #Pongal to create a laughter riot among the audience.



A @vijayantony musical.#GeminiFilmCircuit.

Worldwide release on #Jan12.… pic.twitter.com/r2pvZyOa7S — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 3, 2025

The film faces a tough competition at the box office. It is scheduled to release alongside several other high-profile films such as Game Changer, Nesippaya, Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, and Kadhalikka Neramillai, all of which are expected to draw significant attention during the same period.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Rathnam, directed by Hari. Additionally, Vishal is working on the sequel to his film Thupparivaalan 2, which marks his debut as a director.