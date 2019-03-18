Madhuri Dixit-produced Netflix Marathi film '15th August' set for March 29 release

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit's production debut, Marathi film "15th August", will release on Netflix on March 29, the streaming service announced Monday.

Set in a Mumbai chawl, the film follows the course of a series of zany mishaps that occur on a single day, as its residents prepare for the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

"15th August" revolves around how the course of the day unfolds on a not-so-typical Independence Day - when a lover, in his quest to win over his beloved, ends up creating complete mayhem, compelling all the residents to unite and help him out of his mess.

Madhuri said she is looking forward to turning producer with the film.

"There's always been a part of me that wanted to create and back meaningful films, and there couldn't be a better starting point for me than '15 August'. This is an endearing, relatable story..." the actor said in a statement.

Swapnaneel Jayakar has directed the film and it features Rahul Pethe, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Adinath Kothare.

"15 August", co-produced by the actor's husband Dr Shriram Nene, is all set to release on the service across 190 countries.

It is the second Marathi project for Netflix after "Firebrand".