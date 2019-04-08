Maharshi teaser breaks all record in Tollywood

The teaser of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi has clocked 15 million views and the count is still on. The video was released on Ugadi and being one of the most awaited films of this year, there are a lot of expectations from his film.

In just three days, the teaser video has garnered so many videos and has shattered all the possible record in Telugu cinema. The teaser trashed all the records of Telugu cinema in just 12 hours. Earlier, Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu teaser clocked 9.1 million views in 24 hours and Maharshi crossed it by miles in just 12 hours.

Superstar fans who are eager to witness the glimpses of Maharshi have been left thrilled with the macho presence and variations of Superstar in the teaser. It appealed to all the sections of the audience and kept trending across all the social media platforms. Mahesh promised to offer a commercial treat with Maharshi which is slated for release on May 9.

Vamshi Paidipally directed Maharshi and by Pooja Hegde is the female lead. Dil Raju, PVP Andrew Ashwini Dutt are the producers. The film also has Allari Naresh in a key role. Maharshi is all about the story of three friends who have closely attached to each other. What happens in such a way that their lives are changed with twists and turns form the story of Maharshi. For the first time ever, Mahesh will be seen with a beard and mustache in his career. Devi Sri Prasad has composed tunes for this film and the first sing;e which was released recently

was a huge hit.