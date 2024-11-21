New Delhi: The animated film Mahavatar Narsimha vividly portrays the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narsimha. This marks yet another remarkable project from Hombale Films, destined to shine at the Indian Panorama, the flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It is one of five Hindi films selected to be screened at this prestigious platform, alongside 12th Fail, Srikanth, Article 370, and Veer Savarkar.

Mahavatar Narsimha Film

Significantly, Mahavatar Narsimha is the only unreleased Hindi film among the selections. The selection committee was highly impressed with the film, which helped secure its place as the sole unreleased project in this section. The jury is confident that the film will captivate the attendees at IFFI, showcasing exceptional technical brilliance and masterful storytelling.

When Faith is Challenged, He Appears.

In a World torn apart by Darkness and Chaos... Witness the Appearance of the Legend, The Half-Man, Half-Lion Avatar-Lord Vishnu's Most Powerful Incarnation.



The film is the brainchild of director Ashwin Kumar, who aims to popularize Indian historical stories, making them accessible to new generations in a modern, engaging format.

Indian Panorama Section At IFFI

The Indian Panorama section was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar. Produced By Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai, the film has been made under the banner of Kleem Ahobal LLP and Hombale Films Ltd.