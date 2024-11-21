Advertisement
Mahavatar Narsimha Set To Premiere At IFFI Festival's Indian Panorama Section

Mahavatar Narsimha is the only unreleased Hindi film among other films like 12th Fail, Srikanth and Article 370 to be screened at this prestigious festival

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mahavatar Narsimha Set To Premiere At IFFI Festival's Indian Panorama Section Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The animated film Mahavatar Narsimha vividly portrays the powerful tales of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narsimha. This marks yet another remarkable project from Hombale Films, destined to shine at the Indian Panorama, the flagship section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It is one of five Hindi films selected to be screened at this prestigious platform, alongside 12th Fail, Srikanth, Article 370, and Veer Savarkar.

Significantly, Mahavatar Narsimha is the only unreleased Hindi film among the selections. The selection committee was highly impressed with the film, which helped secure its place as the sole unreleased project in this section. The jury is confident that the film will captivate the attendees at IFFI, showcasing exceptional technical brilliance and masterful storytelling.

The film is the brainchild of director Ashwin Kumar, who aims to popularize Indian historical stories, making them accessible to new generations in a modern, engaging format.

Hombale Films are now arriving with yet another intriguing tale, an animated film titled Mahavatar Narsimha. The film has already started creating buzz even before its release, as it is all set for its screening at the Indian Panorama.

The Indian Panorama section was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar. Produced By Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai, the film has been made under the banner of Kleem Ahobal LLP and Hombale Films Ltd.

