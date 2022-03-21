Mahesh Babu ‘couldn’t be prouder’ as daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni makes music video debut in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ Penny

New Delhi: Actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents as their nine years old daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni makes her debut in music video ‘Penny’ from his father’s upcoming film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Sitara took to her Instagram to share the news with the world. “Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! Presenting the promo of #Penny,” she wrote.

Check it out:

Reacting to Sitara’s post, Namrata wrote, “my little one .. my Little Rock star”. Shilpa Shirodhkar commented, “mg my baby.. many many congratulations and may i just say you are absolutely amazing sending you loads of love and blessings forever”.

Mahesh Babu also shared the poster of the song and wrote, “#Penny... a very special one for me!! Couldn't be prouder, my rockstar! @sitaraghattamaneni”.

The music for ‘Penny’ has been composed by Thaman SS. Nakash Aziz sings the song and the lyrics are from Anantha Sriram.

In the teaser, we see Mahesh Babu in full swag with a group of dancers behind him. Sitara also grooves to the music, with background dancers around her. But we do not see real life father and daughter in one frame in the teaser.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action-comedy film starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles and is scheduled to release on May 12.