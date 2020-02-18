Mahesh Babu feels biopic on him will not work

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu says a biopic on him will not work as he has a very simple and boring life.

"Mine is a very simple and boring life. I don't think a biopic on me would work," Mahesh told timesofindia.indiatimes.com, when he was asked that if a biopic were to be made on his life, what it would be called and who would play the lead.

Talking about one memorable moment from a movie set that he will cherish forever, Mahesh said: "I wouldn't say movie set, but when 'Murari' released in 2001, I went to Sudarshan 35 MM theatre with my father and watched the morning show. After that film got over, my dad put his hand on my shoulder. That's a moment I can never forget."

According to Mahesh, his idea of a perfect date is watching a "really good movie" with his wife.

If he woke up one day as the CM of the state, what is the first thing he would do?

"I don't know...God bless the state then (laughs)," he said.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, three actors from Tollywood Mahesh like to go on a road trip with are "Charan, Tarak and just to get the balance right, Chiranjeevi garu."