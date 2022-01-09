Mahesh Babu’s brother Ramesh Babu passes away at 56, Chiranjeevi tweets condolence message

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s elder brother actor-producer Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday (January 8). Ramesh was 56 years old and according to media reports was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time. Film producer BA Raju confirmed the sad news and tweeted, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family".

Expressing remorse at the sad news, actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu , @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss.”

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022

Director Ramesh Varma also shared his condolence message on Twitter. "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (January 6) and is under home quarantine. The actor took to his Instagram and wrote on Thursday, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance”.

Son of prominent Telugu actor, producer and director Ghantamneni Krishna, Ramesh Babu made his acting debut as a child artiste at the age of 12. In 1987, he did his first solo hero role in ‘Samraat’ and retired from acting in 1997, after starring in 15 films. Ramesh later turned producer and has backed films like ‘Arjun’ and ‘Athidhi’, which starred his brother Mahesh Babu in lead roles.