Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a loved picture with him on his birthday, says ‘love you more than you'll ever know’

New Delhi: Superstar Mahesh Babu turns 46 years old on Sunday (August 8). While his fans are ecstatic on actor’s birthday, the most special wish came from his wife Namrata Shirodkar who shared an adorable throwback picture in which the actor can be seen hugging his wife.

“The man who defines love for me... my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB... love you more than you'll ever know,” wrote the former Miss India.

Check out the adorable post:

Mahesh Babu’s, 8 years old daughter Sitara also took to her Instagram to share an adorable message for her ‘Nanna’. “To the world you are a superstar but to us, you are the world! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for being the best dad anyone could possibly have and for playing, laughing, singing, dancing and being goofy with me! Love you so much, today and always,” wrote the doting daughter.

Apart from being a superstar, the actor is known to be a family man. Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodhkar in 2005 after working together in the film Vamsi. The couple is parents to 14 years old son Gautam and 8 years old daughter Sitara.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The superstar will next be seen in Parasuram-directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata and SS Rajmouli’s untitled next.