Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu shares family pic as he wishes wife Namrata on their 17th wedding anniversary

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.

On Thursday, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

 

Sharing a fam-jam picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "So easily 17! Happy anniversary NSG. Many more to us... it's all about love."

In the image, Mahesh Babu and Namrata can be seen sharing smiles with their children -- Gautam and Sitara.

 

On the other hand, Namrata posted an adorable video featuring her pictures with Mahesh Babu right from their wedding day to the present day. 

"My little marriage recipe: Lots of love mixed with humour, trust, respect, kindness and patience. Let it simmer for a lifetime.. Tastes better each time," she captioned the clip.

Namrata and Mahesh Babu met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film 'Vamsi', and after dating each other for a while, the two got married in 2005.

