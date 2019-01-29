Mahesh Babu starrer 'Maharshi' team completes Pollachi schedule

New Delhi: Actor Mahesh Babu’s 25th film 'Maharshi' is all set to release on April 5, 2019 and it marks the 25th film of the actor. The team had shot in Hyderabad, USA and in Pollachi.

The team has completed even the Pollachi schedule and is back to Hyderabad. While the title, logo and first look of the actor have been already released, the fans of the actor are waiting for updates from the makers.

The film is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and is bankrolled by C Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Vyjayanthi Movies.

The film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and also stars Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Dixit and Jayasudha essaying some key roles. Many people have eyed on Maharshi and the pre-release business of the film is already going on high. Music for this film is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad and KU Mohanan as the director of photography.

It is said that Mahesh will be seen in three different get-ups in the film and they will according to the three different phases of his life which will be shown in the film as per the demands of the character.

The actor has pinned up a lot of hopes on this film and his Namratha Shirodkar is also promoting the film in every possible way. The actor will be pairing with Pooja Hegde for the first time in his career and it is also said that the actress is pretty excited.