Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' teaser sneak-peek is a must watch!

New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu will next be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in director Anil Ravipudi's actioner ''Sarileru Neekevvaru'. The makers have released a sneak-peek of the teaser which is creating a buzz online.

Anil Ravipudi shared the link on Twitter.

The Telugu drama is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It has been produced by AK Entertainments, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The makers will be announcing the teaser release date today at 6.30 pm. The buzz around the movie is palpable as Mahesh Babu fans can't keep calm!

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' features Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles.

The film will hit the screens on January 12, 2020 on Makar Sankranti festival.