Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19 after returning from New Year vacay!

The 'Prince of Tollywood' Mahesh Babu added: "I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

Hyderabad: Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu has tested positive to COVID-19 on his return from his Christmas-New Year vacation overseas. The actor took to his social media on Thursday to post an update about his health condition.

In his brief social media post, Mahesh Babu tweeted: "To all my fans and well-wishers: Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms."

The 'Prince of Tollywood' added: "I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance."

He also requested all those who had come in contact with him in the recent days to get tested. And he used the occasion to "urge everyone who has not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation". In the end, he said he hoped to be back soon.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu, who's a multiple award-winning actor and philanthropist, was last working on the post-production of his upcoming movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

 

